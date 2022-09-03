These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that he is “informed” that none of his ministers are under investigation in connection with a driving test racket exposed at Transport Malta. A court has heard that an unnamed minister is implicated in the case.

The newspaper also leads with news from court, where a magistrate heard that Abner Aquilina, who stands accused of the murder of Paulina Dembska, harboured “anger against the world and women”, according to a psychiatric assessment.

The Malta Independent opts to run a Malta Union of Teachers statement on its front page, in which the union warned that the situation at St Albert the Great College in Valletta is “critical”, following the sacking of headmaster Mario Mallia.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to Chris Fearne’s announcement that gay men can now donate blood, describing it as “the achievement of another electoral promise in the Labour Party’s manifesto”. The government had already announced a lifting of the ban in 2019.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Robert Abela calling for diplomacy and dialogue to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report concerning Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, with the newspaper remarking that he downplayed the involvement of an unnamed minister in a driving test racket as “just a supposition”.

The newspaper also notes that former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev will be buried in Moscow today.