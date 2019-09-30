The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that certificates for stuffed bird collections are being “laundered” by poachers who smuggle protected species into the island and sell them on the black market.

The newspaper also reports that food prices in Malta are rising at double the EU average.

The Malta Independent reports Speaker Anġlu Farrugia again arguing that MPs should have the choice to work full-time or part-time.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN call for the government to heed a MUT request for a schools maintenance plan. It also says that trade unions are urging the government to implement proposals made by the PN in its pre-budget document.

l-orizzont says a priest described abortion as a 'hot soup'. It also reports on an increase in alien species in the Mediterranean.