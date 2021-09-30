The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by a migrant worker who told the newspaper that he thought he would die after falling at a construction site and then being dumped out of a van taking him to hospital. The newspaper also reports that the Corinthia group is to pay €10m for an alteration of contract conditions to allow it to build homes at Ħal Ferħ.

The Malta Independent quotes Transport Minister Ian Borg saying experts would decide whether experts or the Swieqi mayor were right about roadworks in the locality. It also says that more than 170,000 passengers used the fast ferries to Gozo in their first three months.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech at a climate conference, where he said the PN has the energy and determination to bring about change. It also reports how MP Karol Aquilina was acquitted of driving recklessly at policemen.

L-orizzont leads with court testimony by the prime minister where he said Malta went beyond its legal obligations to save the lives of migrants seeking rescue. It also says poverty and social exclusion continued to decline last year.