Times of Malta says the European Commission has decided to refer Malta to the Court of Justice of the European Union for selling passports to wealthy investors.

This was also the lead story in The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon.

Both Times of Malta and The Malta Independent quote Tourism Minister Clyde Bartolo saying that Malta would not be able to handle the number of tourists needed to fill hotels that are in operation or in the pipeline.

In-Nazzjon puts Devis Mangia’s denial of the sexual misconduct claims made against him on its front page.

L-Orizzont speaks to a farmer who says statistics confirmed the need for continued government assistance to the agricultural sector.