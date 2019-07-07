The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with a story that decriminalising prostitution will be a key pillar of an upcoming legal reform on the black market sex trade.

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Tuesday that the government planned to lift the criminal repercussions for sex workers, but was uncertain of how to treat those who paid for sex.

The newspaper also reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major parliamentary defeat over his Brexit strategy on Tuesday, which could delay Britain's exit from the European Union next month and force an early election.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on Finance minister Edward Scicluna’s comments during a pre-Budget meeting with stakeholders. Prof Scicluna spoke of the importance of "managing economic success”. It also reports that the Commissioner for standards in public life George Hyzler will abstain from weighing in on issues concerning his brother-in-law, MP Mario de Marco.

MaltaToday also leads with a report on the announced prostitution reform. It also runs with a court report which details how prosecutors are understood to be pushing for a 10-year-sentence in return for a guilty plea by one of the Libyan men accused of hijacking an Afriqiyah Airways flight and diverting it to Malta in 2016.

In-Nazzjon reports Opposition leader Adrian Delia who on Tuesday said the Nationalist Party would not stand by idly as the government tried to undo all the work it had done in past legislatures to build a robust economy. He was speaking during one of the PN’s traditional activities in the build up to Independence Day later this month.

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Stephen Montefort, who heads the University of Malta’s Faculty of Medicine. The professor shoots down claims that 100 people die of asthma-related illness in Malta every year.