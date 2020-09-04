The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the prime suspect in the Sliema double murder was wearing a gold chain stolen from one of the victims when he was arrested.

In a separate article the newspaper also reports on how a man has been arrested in connection with a vicious attack on a young woman as she was sunbathing in Valletta at the weekend.

The Malta Independent refers to data provided by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri showing that €25.8million were used in COVID-19 government vouchers until September 1, with consumers spent an additional €11.5million.

In a court report about the Sliema double murder, the newspaper meanwhile says that Chris Pandolfino was shot five times and Ivor Maciejowski once in the head.

While In-Nazzjon and l-Orizzont also carry a report on how the prime suspect of the Sliema murder was wearing a stolen gold chain, in a separate article In-Nazzjon refers to the 44 new COVID-19 cases and 38 recoveries registered in Malta on Thursday.

In a secondary frontpage article l-Orizzont also refers to the government vouchers.