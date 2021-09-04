These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the words of relief of Anthony Debono, who was on Friday definitively cleared of fraud and misappropriation charges by an appeals court. Debono, who is the husband of former Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono, said through his lawyers that he is “relieved the nightmare is over.”

The newspaper also gives prominence of news that the chairman of the now-shut Pilatus Bank ranted at Keith Schembri in an email about the MFSA and its reliance on FIAU ‘allegations’ that were slowing down the bank’s operations. Pilatus was fined a record €4.9m this week.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of Debono’s acquittal and also gives prominence to news that a case against Yorgen Fenech for his alleged purchase of weapons on the internet will be heard behind closed doors.

L-Orizzont focuses on the Fenech case as its main story, also reporting that the case will be heard in private.

The newspaper also reports that people who need government help to get life insurance as part of a home loan application will be able to apply for it as of Monday.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN proposals for the environment and open public spaces, which were unveiled on Friday.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Debono’s acquittal.