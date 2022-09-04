The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says several planned infrastructural projects which were to be entirely financed by national funds are expected to be frozen as the government attempts to cushion the spiralling cost of energy.

In another story, the newspaper says brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio are likely to represent themselves in their impending trial over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia after they failed to secure a new lawyer to defend them.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Marsa mayor saying that the homeless should not be allowed to refuse shelter.

Malta Today says that a LESA official who deleted contraventions had been transferred to Transport Malta.

Illum says works at the waterpolo pitch in Marsamxett have left behind a disaster after the contractor suspended works because he is due hundreds of thousands of euros in back payments.

It-Torċa says that the company Spaceomix is being set up in Malta in the coming weeks focusing on space and technology.

Il-Mument quotes the Nationalist Party saying that the government has permitted a foreign company to profit from a "corrupt contract".

Kullħadd says that PN leader Bernard Grech is being boycotted within his own party.