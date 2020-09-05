The following are the main stories in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports on how the captain of an oil tanker stranded just outside Maltese waters has urgently appealed for 27 migrants he had rescued at the

beginning of August to be brought to shore.

It also reports on how the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia have officially objected to the government-imposed time limit on the public inquiry into the journalist’s murder. Earlier this week, the inquiry board was told by Prime Minister Robert Abela that he was granting a one-time deadline extension to December 15.

The Malta Independent also refers to the Caruana Galizia family objection, while in a separate piece it refers to comments by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci who warned that people need to be more vigilant and take precautions to curb the COVID-19 spread as the flu season approaches.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader saying that despite the changes implemented in the election of the President, Chief Justice and the Ombudsman, the prime minister still had a lot of power in the election of the electoral and public service commissions and the broadcasting authority among others.

The newspaper also carries an article on how Malta is this weekend marking Victory Day, officially celebrated on September 8.

On its front page l-Orizzont says the General Workers Union has threatened industrial action at several workplaces after employees with COVID-19 had to resort to their sick leave while in quarantine.

l-Orizzont also reports on how additional COVID-19 measures will be published for kindergarten classes, post-secondary and tertiary education schools.