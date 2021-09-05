The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads its front page with news that the two political party media companies owe more than €5 million between them in unpaid VAT and have been warned to start to honour agreements to settle their dues.

In a separate front page article, the newspaper refers to comments by a family who went to Sicily for five days but ended up staying there for a month after their child continuously tested positive for COVID.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes a front page story asking whether the Pope's reported visit to Malta could push the general election to spring of next year. In a separate piece, the newspaper refers to comments from a landlord about 'unjust' agricultural land leases.

Malta Today quotes survey data showing that despite a projected drop of 6,000 votes for PL, there is still a wide voting gap between the two main parties.

The newspaper also reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela will call an election for November 13 or 27.

Illum meanwhile reports that some 200,000 tourists flew in over summer.

It-Torċa reports that the UK's authorities have not yet greenlighted COVID vaccination for 12 to 15-year-olds, while in a separate article it lambasts the Union of Professional Educators for its criticism of an article by the newspaper about primary years educators.

Il-Mument publishes a front-page story saying that a November election is still on the cards. It also refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who is calling on people to unite to bring about change for a better Malta.

Kullħadd reports that some €215 have been invested in infrastructure for the benefit of students and educators.