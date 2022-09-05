The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Maltese researchers are studying the use of land and aerial drones to potentially reduce the use of fertiliser and pesticide by 15 per cent and achieve a better crop yield.

Separately it reports that demand for food delivery skyrocketed in Malta during the COVID pandemic but the continued popularity of apps such as Bolt and Wolt comes at a cost for the consumer, and the restaurants which use them.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports on a Santa Lucia "mega-development" that has irked the local council while it separately also reports on pride celebrations in Gozo.

In-Nazzjon publishes a statement on its front page by PN, which is claiming the government cannot be trusted on issues linked to energy.

On its front page, L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by economist Cressida Galea, who told the newspaper that the local economy strived because local consumption remained strong.