These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Thursday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the population of St Paul's Bay has soared by 56 per cent in a decade, reaching almost 30,000 inhabitants. In the past 10 years, increases in the population of Maltese towns in the north of the island have sckyrocketed.

The Malta Independent reports warnings by the Malta Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti that Malta faces another construction waste crisis as contractors again struggle with finding places to dump their waste.

L-Orizzont's main story on Thursday features comments made by Health Minister Chris Fearne during a conference in which he promises specific timelines for work being carried out at St Luke's Hospital.

In-Nazzjon says that 15,782 people are currently living in overcrowded homes. Quoting official data, the newspaper adds that some 6,00 of them are at risk of poverty.