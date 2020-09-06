The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a plea from a group of men who have spent months at the Safi barracks to be allowed to return home, as they remain cramped in the detention centre under appalling conditions and with no update on their asylum claims. In another story, the newspaper says the third man suspected of involvement in the murder of a Sliema couple last month is contesting his extradition to Malta from Spain, prolonging the process to bring him to justice.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that the Citizenship by Investment programme will come to an end as the 1,800 applications target has been reached.

Malta Today says Yorgen Fenech’s business partner Johann Cremona told Melvin Theuma that the police were planning to confiscate Fenech’s mobile phone at Gatwick Airport in London.

Illum says that thousands of Whatsapp chats related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia were studied by Europol between January and September last year.

Il-Mument says Wasteserv is falsifying documents to enable dangerous waste to be carried on Gozo Channel vessels.

Kullħadd says that according to a European Commission study, confidence in local businesses increased by 45% since April.

It-Torċa quotes Family Minister Michael Falzon saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected child adoptions badly.