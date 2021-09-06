The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a report on how a company linked to the Labour Party fronted a draft “consultancy” deal that would have seen it receive up to €200,000 from 17 Blackowner Yorgen Fenech, in what could have been an attempt to disguise funding from the Tumas magnate.

In a separate article, it reports on how another 20 people will be charged with publishing online hate speech later this month after a record number of people were arraigned last week.

The Malta Independent leads with an article about a planning application to develop a traditional farmhouse on Dingli cliffs into a villa with a pool. It also refers to Qala mayor's call to protect Ħondoq ir-Rummien.

L-orizzont refers to comments by CRPD's chair Samantha Pace Gasan who is urging for more people to become eligible for a life insurance that the government is offering those with certain health conditions to allow them to get a home loan.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday told party supporters that people who wanted change needed to unite.