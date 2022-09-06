The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the CEO of a leading logistics company in Malta has warned that consumers will continue to pay rising prices for goods if the costs connected with logistics keep going up.

The newspaper also says that Liz Truss has been confirmed as Boris Johnson’s successor as UK PM and to lead Britain’s Conservative party.

The Malta Independent quotes Minister Silvio Schembri saying that there will be no blanket cut on government expenditure.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on the continuation of the court case in which Elliot Paul Busuttil is charged with the murder of Mario Farrugia.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s launch of its activities programme for Independence Day, celebrated on September 21.