These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that a man was handed a 30-year sentence over the killing of a mother of seven in 2016. The newspaper also reports that Transport Minister Ian Borg has brushed off questions about his potential bid for the Labour Party leadership.

The Malta Independent reports that the Malta Financial Services Authority plans to become financially independent from the government in five years.

L-Orizzont's main story reveals that the government six months' worth of medicine stored in preparation for Brexit. The paper said that of the 2,000 medicines that are currently brought over from the UK, 1,900 will be sourced from other countries.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia while visiting a home for the elderly. Dr Delia said during the visit that the elderly are a treasure of the values, memories and experiences that will be passed on to future generation.