The following are the main stories in Monday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a judge has annulled a 12-year prison sentence handed down to a Hungarian couple found guilty of human trafficking two women for prostitution purposes after a magistrate did not allow the defence to cross-examine the main witnesses. The case will now have to be reheard from that stage and decided afresh.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports how three migrants aboard a stranded oil tanker at Hurd’s bank jumped overboard yesterday as crew members aboard the Maersk Etienne acted quickly to bring them back to safety.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article on the transportation of COVID-19 contaminated waste from Gozo to Malta, saying a WasteServ employee filed a police report about the matter.

The Malta Independent reports that the government had not replied to questions about the White Rocks development project. In another story it quotes the Commissioner for Domestic Violence as saying that Malta had the expertise to create a model for prostitution reform that is unique to the Maltese context.

L-Orizzont reports on the political message of Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday when he commented about the taxation issues which both PN leadership contenders Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech were facing.

In another story, the newspaper reports that animal activists want to criminalise bestiality.