The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that former European commissioner John Dalli is to face court action over an alleged attempt by his top aide to solicit a €60million bribe from to help over turn an EU-wide ban on snus, a type of smokeless tobacco.

In a separate article, the paper reports how bodies that represent business have complained about the “preferential treatment” being given to political parties by the tax authorities.

The Malta Independent also leads with an article about former commissioner Dalli. The second story on the website is a court report on alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech, who stands charged with money laundering.

L-orizzont reports that only 136 people slept at the Fondazzjoni Dar il-Hena's three emergency shelters throughout 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions forced the centres to host a reduced number of people.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Monday said the Nationalist Party in government would open a number of new public spaces.