These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a report on a protest in Valletta on Saturday which drew people from all walks of life to express their anger at excessive construction and environmental degradation.

The newspaper also reports that the data protection commissioner has ordered Economy Minister Chris Cardona to publish the contracts of four of his close advisors, following a legal battle fought by Times of Malta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that education authorities are looking into ways of employing foreign teachers to make up for shortages in schools, with any hired teachers being required to learn Maltese over several years.



The newspaper also writes that a land reclamation policy drafted by the environmental regulator is still considered a draft, four months after it was presented to cabinet.

Malta Today reports on Tunisian fishermen plundering seas off Gozo for their catches, with the poachers reportedly protected by a ramming boat nicknamed the ‘Bin Laden’.

It-Torċa writes that Customs have launched an internal investigation into alleged incitement to racial hatred by one of its employees, following comments they posted on social media.

Il-Mument runs two parallel lead stories on its front page, with Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia seen collecting litter in one and a young protester at Saturday’s demonstration holding up a pro-environment placard in the other.

Illum reports that Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has plans to push for a pay transparency reform which will require private firms to make their pay structures public, despite opposition from employer lobbies.

Kullħadd highlights the success of a recent government stock offering, which was oversubscribed six-fold despite only offering negative yields, and also reports that a reform of prostitution laws will also introduce tough new rules for temping agencies.