The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s front pages.

Times of Malta says mobile cache data is expected to reveal that Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech exchanged hundreds of messages last year. In another story, the newspaper says a 95-year-old woman has died after she was attacked in her Msida home by two dogs belonging to her nephew.

The Malta Independent leads with a claim by Amnesty International that Malta is resorting to dangerous and illegal measures in dealing with migrants.

L-Orizzont quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying that the COVID-19 pandemic found the country financially prepared.

In-Nazzjon leads with the pitbull attack which led to the death of a 95-year-old woman in Msida.