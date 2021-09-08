The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says schoolchildren must still wear masks in schools as other COVID-19 related measures are eased.

L-Orizzont also leads with the new protocols for schools announced on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent says Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has been indicted on money laundering charges.

Malta Today says that Fenech is to be formally charged with money laundering.

In-Nazzjon says that a new PN-led government will clean politics from the situation it had been put in by the Labour government.