The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the Nationalist Party will oppose a “draconian” measure in the new rent law that will allow Housing Authority officials to search any private property.

The newspaper also highlights the arguments of a doctor and a psychology graduate that the decriminalisation of prostitution must be accompanied by criminalising sex buying – otherwise vulnerable women will keep being dragged into the abusive underworld.

The Malta Independent reports that Malta's population has risen by 18.2 per cent since 2011. It also reports how a transgender woman has described her experience as a teacher in a Church school as 'amazing,' saying she did not face any negative experience from staff or students.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the announcement by the prime minister that the Budget speech will be given on October 14. In a secondary story, it quotes author Trevor Zahra insisting that foreigners who settle in Malta should learn Maltese, for easier integration and for greater use of the native language.

In-Nazzjon reports that councillors at San Ġwann are angry at the way the mayor is running the council and ignoring them.