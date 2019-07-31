These are the main stories featured in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with how there is no evidence that the wave band used

for 5G can cause harm, according to Maltese research into the effects of electromagnetic fields on the body.

Another story reveals that the Finance Ministry has signed a waiver which paves the way for a Dubai sheikh to takeover the former Mistra Village complex.

The Malta Independent main story is about how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has yet to communicate an exit date to Cabinet or the contenders in the leadership battle.

L-Orizzont's focusses on the story of a mother with an asthmatic child, living in dilapidated rental accommodation.