The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says neighbours of an elderly woman who died after a pit bull attack on Monday afternoon had made multiple complaints to authorities about the conditions in which the animals were being kept. In antoher story, it says Denmark has conceded that Malta bears no responsibility for the fate of the 27 people who have been stranded on an oil tanker at Hurd’s Bank for over a month, saying the migrants should disembark in Tunisia.

Malta Today says one of the migrants stuck on board the Maersk put a message inside a plastic water bottle asking for his family to be told that he is alive.

L-Orizzont says people who recovered from COVID-19 are facing new health problems

The Malta Independent leads with a tribute to the latest COVID-19 victim in Malta, family doctor Lawrence Fenech.

In-Nazzjon says that neighbours of the 95-year-old woman killed by pitbulls are still shocked at the tragedy.