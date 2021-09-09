The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola could run as a candidate for the presidency of the European Parliament. In another story, the newspaper says a mother says she is still waiting for surgery 10 months after she was so tightly sewn up after childbirth that she cannot have sex or undergo a smear test.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority board is expected to decide on a 30-room Gżira hotel extension today.

L-Orizzont runs a story on the need for a conscience to be created on suicides, which it says do not just happen in prison.

In-Nazzjon says a new Nationalist government will seriously invest in Gozo’s potential.