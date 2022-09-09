The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.
All national newspapers lead with the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch in British history.
In other stories, Times of Malta says insurers are demanding the enforcement of e-scooter rules as claims increase.
L-Orizzont says the General Workers’ Union is insisting on the introduction of a cost of living adjustment mechanism for the most vulnerable.
In-Nazzjon reports how the September 8 regatta was this year shadowed by cruise liners.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us