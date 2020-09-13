The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that Electrogas was secretly given an 18-year breather before having to pay €18 million in damages due to Enemalta as compensation for delays in delivering the power station project.

It also reports that a foreign state is believed to have used Malta’s passport scheme to sneak at least one person in and out of Europe.

The Malta Independent on Sunday focuses on the moral challenges which healthcare workers face in the war against COVID-19. It also discusses the situation LGBTIQ+ and homelessness.

Malta Today reports that an American investor who had backed Vitals Global Healthcare in its bid to take over Maltese hospitals, is now suing its successor Steward Healthcare for $5 million in a London court.

Il-Mument reports that the election for PN leader will be held on Saturday, Octopber 3.

It-Torċa says the income declarations of PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech have raised questions.

KullĦadd homes in on Eurostat economic figures, saying they showed how government decisions in the past few months protected the workers amid the COVID-19 turmoil.