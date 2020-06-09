The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The front pages are dominated by the government's announcement on Monday of a series of measures to kickstart the economy by reducing business costs and boosting consumer spending.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma feared he would be killed.

On the same story, The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how a court heard that Theuma believed that a Labour Party electoral victory would mean protection for the plotters.

l-orizzont reports how the government has proposed former Inspector Angelo Gafa' to become police commissioner.