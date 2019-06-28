The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that there will be no finch trapping this autumn, but the government is considering its reintroduction next autumn. The newspaper also highlights a call by the Chamber of Commerce for the Rent Reform Bill to be sent back to the drawing board.

The Malta Independent follows-up the cutting of trees for the Sta Lucija project, saying that the Environment Authority found that the project's impact on the environment is unlikely to be significant. It also says that pilots morale at Air Malta is low because of recent industrial strife.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the criticism by the Chamber of Commerce of the Rent Reform Bill, saying it is unconstitutional for the chairman of the Housing Authority to be granted power to search any property. The newspaper also highlights the increase in fuel prices that comes into force today.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Theuma on the need not only to investigate human trafficking but also help victims. The newspaper also gives prominence to the arrival of a new Air Malta Airbus and the start of works on the Sta Lucija tunnels by Infrastructure Malta.