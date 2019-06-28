These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reveals that a quarter of children surveyed receive sexual messages online, as well as reporting that another 300 trees face the chop, this time near the Addolorata cemetery.

The Malta Independent quotes economist Maria Brigulio explaining that no amount of road widening could keep up with the increase in cars. It also confirms that the PN will be voting in favour of Helena Dalli's nomination for the post of European Commissioner.

MaltaToday also carries a piece about the nomination, while also saying that Air Malta will be receiving its second Airbus aircraft.

L-Orizzont leads with the libel case won by Justice Minister Owen Bonnici over the Lowenbrau deal, and also says that a Maltese speedboat with "four big engines" has been seized in Libya.

In-Nazzjon follows up on the works at Mount Carmel saying the situation was desperate, and also quotes environmental expert Alfred Baldacchino saying that plans for the controversial Central Link project had been concluded before any consultation had started.