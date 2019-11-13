The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that hospital nurses are to get occupational insurance, having threatened industrial action at the emergency department. It also reports that a suspect accused of the Caruana Galizia murder has been given a transcript of the police investigation.

The Malta Independent quotes Keith Schembri as saying he wants 'the truth to come out'. It also quotes Electrogas saying the tanker moorning system proved successful again.

MaltaToday quotes Simon Busuttil telling parliament that 'corrupt' Keith Schembri evaded justice again.

l-orizzont says a man has been condemned to two years imprisonment for abuse of a carer.