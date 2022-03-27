The following are the top headlines in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the election turnout dropped to 85%, the lowest in sixty years. It also reports that local foodmakers are in turmoil over supply shortages and rising prices.

The Malta Independent on Sunday also leads with the drop in voter turnout. In its second story, it reports that lecturers were not consulted about the change in Junior College entry requirements.

It-Torċa discusses how Maltese businesses are being affected by the war in Ukraine.

KullĦadd under a large picture of Robert Abela casting his vote, gives background on the general election as Malta awaits the people's verdict.

Il-Mument carries a large picture of Bernard Grech voting, and points out that voter turnout has dropped by 6.5% from 2018