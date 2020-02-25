The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the death in jail of a man involved in one of the country’s most shocking murders has left his victim’s family fearing the mastermind behind the killing will never be caught. In another story, the newspaper says thermal screening of all arrivals for symptoms of coronavirus started at Luqa airport and Grand Harbour on Monday as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned countries of a potential pandemic.

The Malta Independent says the court has indicted Justin Borg over the murder of Chantelle Camilleri.

L-Orizzont quotes Ms Camilleri's father telling court that the biggest heartache was when no one could pull the knife that killed her out of his daughter's head.

In-Nazzjon says that although thermal screening has started, there are not enough workers to operate the equipment.