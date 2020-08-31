Most western econo­mies are seeing governments pumping in trillions of euros of public money to promote a quick recovery following the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Few are worrying about the mountain of debt being built. Public debt, after all, is of little interest to individuals who have more pressing priorities in their lives.

But the day of reckoning will come as it always does when fundamental principles of sound economic management are pushed aside for whatever reason. The ECB, like the Federal Reserve, has used all the weapons in its armoury to prevent economies falling in a recession or even depression.

Low-interest rates have helped distressed companies, as well as governments, get the liquidity they need to survive the fall in income. Former ECB president Mario Draghi, who almost certainly saved the euro from extinction after the financial crisis of 2008, recently addressed a conference in Rimini.

He argued: “Low-interest rates are not in themselves a guarantee of sustainability; the perception of the quality of the debt incurred is just as important. The more that perception deteriorates, the more uncertain our framework of references will become, which would jeopardise employment, investment and consumption.”

Today’s young people will be the most impacted by the mountain of debt that is being built today. Young people already face daunting challenges with the price of property becoming unaffordable for the majority of those seeking to put their feet on the first step of the property ladder.

Draghi may have stated the obvious when he said that debt levels will be high for a long time, but they would be sustainable if “good debt” was “used for productive purposes” instead of bad debt being used for unproductive purposes. He went further and stated that governments should use their vastly increased debts to invest in young people, innovation and research.

But the most incisive comment made by the former ECB president is that “for years, a form of collective selfishness has led to governments to divert attention and resources towards initiatives that generated guaranteed and immediate political returns. This is no longer acceptable today.”

This is a realistic comment from a person who has had more than his fair share of frustration when urging EU leaders, unsuccessfully, to undertake much needed structural reform to stimulate sustainable economic growth.

Germany will have a general election next year. The current coalition of the socialists and conservatives face mounting challenges from populist parties trying to exploit people’s concern about their uncertain economic future. In March, the German government introduced a rule that allowed companies adversely affected by the pandemic not to be obliged to file for insolvency. This rule should come to an end in September.

Conservative and socialist politicians are both divided on whether this concession should be extended. A legal spokesman for Angela Merkel argues that it is inappropriate to continue to hold the protective hand of the state over such companies.

Since the crisis of 2018, the EU saw a big surge of zombie companies – those that are unable, in the long term, to cover their debt-servicing costs from profits. One of the collateral damage caused by low-interest rates is the creation of the ‘living dead’ companies that are insolvent but saddled with debt. Patrick-Ludwig Hantzsch, head of economic research at Creditreform, a business data company, believes that one in six companies in Germany risk becoming zombie firms.

The motivation of those politicians who want to extend the insolvency moratorium is clear. Next year is an election year. Neither of the conservative and socialist parties in government wants to see a wave of bankruptcies that would undoubtedly affect their electoral ambitions.

Europe’s investment priorities are not achieved by slick vision statements crafted by experts of eloquence. They are forged by laser-focused politicians who believe that their role is to promote change that improves the long term prospects of economic growth.

Productive investment should start with a structural reform of educational systems. These reforms need to go beyond superficial tweaking to ensure that more students get a tertiary education. We need to have more students that select the tougher courses in technology, engineering and other science-related qualifications.

We also need to invest more in the teaching profession. This investment is not just about improving working conditions. It is also about selecting the more motivated, more talented and more creative undergraduates to take on teaching as a profession.

Action plans rather than well-articulated economic visions are what Europe needs.

johncassarwhite@yahoo.com