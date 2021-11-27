Snippets of opera from the most renowned arias and duets ever written by Puccini, Verdi, Mascagni and Bizet will feature at A Little Bit of Opera concert to be held at Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz, on Saturday at 8pm.

Sopranos Stefania Vella and Frances Catherine Farrugia, tenor Alan Sciberras and baritone Louis Andrew Cassar will be accompanied by an orchestra under the direction of Mro Antoine Mercieca, a renowned composer, mostly known for his melodious and simple music.

Mro Mercieca founded the Sta Cecilja choir. In 2014, he was appointed maestro di cappella of Għarb parish church Hebron choir.

Entrance for this evening’s concert is free, but bookings must be made on 9967 0638.

Vaccine certificates to be presented for scanning at the door.