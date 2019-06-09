In the 1950s and 1960s, in my neighbourhood at the junction of Ħamrun and Santa Venera, the postman, always dressed in uniform, walked down the High Street with his bike at his side and delivered the mail twice a day, in the morning and in the afternoon.

Most of the time, it was delivered by the same postman, named Mario, and the neighbours waited for his arrival with anticipation. A catchy and up­beat early 1960s tune, entitled Please, Mr Postman, first sung by a Motown female group and, in the 1970s, by The Carpenters, captures the ‘excitement’ at the arrival of the postman: “Please Mr Postman, there must be some word for me today from my boyfriend so far away. Please Mr Postman, look and see if there’s a letter, a letter for me.” (As I type this letter, the refrain ‘Mr Postman’ sung by the crystal-clear voice of the late Karen Carpenter, rings in my ear.)

Back then, the joy and thrill of being presented by the postman an envelope containing a long-awaited, hand-written letter by a lover or a loved one was greater than opening a ‘virtual’ e-mail. A letter delivered by the postman could make your day or change your life.

Fast forward to the dystopian present. The other day, I ran into today’s ‘Mr Postman’ as he delivered mail to my apartment building. He was an absent-minded teenager (whom I had never seen before), with a bundle of letters under his armpit, as he held his mobile phone to his ear with his other hand.

He seemed more interested in chatting on the phone than on delivering the mail.

He wore no uniform to identify him as the person officially charged with delivering your private mail.

A few days later, as I walked past the letter box at Spinola Bay, another ‘postman’ arrived to pick up the mail from the letter box. He was a shabbily dressed teenager. He hurriedly deposited the mail in an unmarked, plastic bag, climbed into his unmarked, dirty van – and drove away.

It is sad to see the deterioration in the quality of Malta’s postal service. The image that a business firm presents to the public does count for better or worse.