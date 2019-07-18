The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how a developer splashed out €500,000 for a partly demolished room and surrounding land in an ODZ area, and two days later submitted an application to build a villa. It also reports that a top US Treasury official has raised alarm about “pressing issues” that need to be addressed in Malta’s fight against financial crime.

The Malta Independent says areas like Buġibba and Paceville are more dangerous than ever before. It also reports how Adrian Delia has appealed for party unity.

Malta Today said the authorities have launched a blitz on thousands of unlicensed tourist apartments.

It-Torċa reports that the authorities are seeking more information about the case of a woman found barely eating and devoid of her dignity in an old people's home. It also reports that Air Malta is unlikely to resume flights to Libya this year because of security concerns.

Il-Mument says the engagement of One TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra by Air Malta has been confirmed, months after the story was first revealed and denied.

KullĦadd reports that some PN officials could not bring themselves to congratulate party leader Adrian Delia after he won a confidence vote last week. It also reports that the man suspected to have murdered missing woman Charlene Farrugia eleven years ago, had attempted to entice the police to shoot him during his recent arrest in a 'suicide by cop' case.