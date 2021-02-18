The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that Vince Muscat, one of the men accused of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, signalled on Wednesday that he will not challenge the prosecution. It also reports that the Dragonara Casino licence is up for grabs, the government having decided not to renew a 10-year concession.

The Malta Independent says revised plans for a hotel in Delimara show the property having a reduced height, but taking more space outside the development zone.

l-orizzont reports comments by the Central Bank of Malta that the labour market has shown exceptional resilience during the COVID-19 crisis. It also reports that a baker was accused of injuring a policeman after being arrested over a case of arson.

In-Nazzjon says the PN wants a new future for the energy sector in Malta. It also reports that the government broke the law when it sent its workers to widen a road in Zebbuġ without the necessary permits. In a third story, it says that the Labour parliamentary group is split in its views on Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar, with the prime minister having failed to act over her dealings in a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.