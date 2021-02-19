The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the developers’ lobby is pushing to have the right to appoint one of its own members to a new authority tasked with policing the construction sector, raising conflict of interest concerns.

In a separate piece, it refers to data by a FRA report which shows that the Maltese are among the Europeans least willing to intervene when witnessing domestic violence.

The Malta Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that COVID mitigation measures in March will be based on "caution", while in a separate piece it reports on the PN's energy strategy.

l-orizzont meanwhile quotes Housing Minister Roderick Galdes saying that the government was looking into how it could protect the elderly who are currently living in a place that is being rented out in line with pre-1995 laws.

The newspaper also refers to a white paper about the recreational use of Cannabis, which would allow the growing of a limited number of plants at home.

In-Nazzjon reports on the energy strategy of the PN, with the party pledging more green jobs and lower utility bills.