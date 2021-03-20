The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that the Speaker has refused to release Prime Minister Robert Abela's tax returns for 2017 - the year he was first elected. The newspaper also reports how a retiring judge defended the judiciary from unfair criticism on social media.

The Malta Independent says sex abuse victims' reluctance to speak strengthens the case for the removal of time-barring for prosecutions.

In-Nazzjon says the historic chapel alongside the cross known as Is-Salib ta l-Għolja, overlooking Siġġiewi, faces an uncertain future as fissures open in the ground and the structure. The newspaper also discusses what Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of the prime minister, said and did not say in a lengthy Facebook post.

L-orizzont reports how people suffering from Cystic Fibrosis are to get medicines from the government after appeals made to the prime minister.