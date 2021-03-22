The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday distanced himself from former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, saying he is no longer an integral part of the Labour Party.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports on how questions have been raised with the European Commission over a “suspiciously easy” exam set for Maltese trappers that was also shared among them in advance.

The Malta Independent reports that the much-awaited Moneyval report is expected to be delivered to the government in the next week or so.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday urged people to rid the country of corruption.

L-orizzont meanwhile quotes Abela, who was also addressing party supporters on Sunday. The Prime Minister said that Saturday's arraignments were proof that the institutions were functioning independently.