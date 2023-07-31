A three-year-old girl who fell off a boat into the sea in Ramla l-Ħamra on Sunday was still in critical condition on Monday.

Police sources said the girl was with relatives on a boat anchored in the Gozo bay when she fell into the sea and swallowed a considerable amount of seawater.

The police said the accident happened at 2pm.

The girl was rescued by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps who rushed to assist her after being alerted by panicked family members.

She was semi-conscious and was rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment.

The toddler was evacuated to Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Therapy Unit by helicopter.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is holding an inquiry.

The police are investigating.