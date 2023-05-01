Three boys aged two, five and nine were among the rape victims reported to police over the past four years, when an average of three rape reports a month were filed, according to police data.

Information about rape cases reported to police showed a total of 101 rapes were reported since the beginning of 2020. The majority were women under 30.

Three of the seven male victims were children: in 2020, police received a report about the rape of a five-year-old Maltese boy; the following year the rape of a nine-year-old Syrian boy was reported and, last year, the police received a report about the rape of a two-year-old Maltese boy.

The data showed that in 2020 there were 18 reported rapes, 17 of which involved female victims.

In 2021, the number rose to 31 (29 were female) and increased to 39 (36 females) last year. This year, so far, there have been 13 reported rapes (12 females).

Throughout the same years, police received 157 reports of violent indecent assault: 39 reports in 2020, 42 in 2021, 68 in 2022 and eight so far this year.

Violent indecent assault is the act of touching or the threat to touch a person’s body in a sexual manner without consent. For example, it can include unwanted touching of a person’s breasts, bottom or genitals.

Rape is to force someone to have sex when they are unwilling, using violence, threatening behaviour, power or coercion. Rape can also occur when the victim is unable to give consent. Having sex with a minor ‒ a person under 16 ‒ is considered rape.

The tip of the iceberg

A look at the ages of the alleged rape victims showed that 11 were under 15 years old and included the three boys aged two, five and nine. The rest were girls.

Twenty-two victims were aged bet­ween 16 and 19; 31 victims were in their 20s, and 17 were in their 30s. Five of the victims were over the age of 60 and included a 70-year-old man.

These figures are the tip of the iceberg, as research had shown that not all victims file a police report.

In a recent interview with Times of Malta Victim Support Malta (VSM) director Karl Grech said that in 2022, 54 per cent of clients who experienced sexual assault did not file a report about the abuse as they felt the system was not on their side.

Victims often do not file a report due to a number of reasons, some being due to experiencing a deep sense of guilt, shame, fear and re-traumatisation. In addition to this, the legal process is a long and thorough one which tends to discourage victims from report­ing the incident.

The situation at the state hospital is also off-putting for victims.

Last week, Times of Malta reported how rape and sexual assault survivors are often forced to wait for hours among other patients at Mater Dei Hospital before they are examined in their vulnerable state.

The issue was first flagged by concerned doctors who spoke about the “urgent need” to address the lack of sensitivity and privacy in the way sexual assault and rape victims are being handled once they arrive at the state hospital.

These views were backed by NGO Victim Support Malta (VSM), which reported an increase in sexual assault referrals made to them through Mater Dei Hospital this year.

To date, in the first four months of the year, VSM has already received 12 referrals, compared to 28 throughout 2022, and 11 in 2001.

Apart from the 12 referrals from Mater Dei this year, VSM received 13 other reports that were referred through other entities or self-referrals. Of the total 25 referrals received this year, 21 were women and four were men.

The Health Ministry said it is working on extensive changes that include two rooms for the assessment of cases of sexual assault, so victims can be seen in greater privacy and comfort. This has now reached an advanced stage.

If you have suffered a sexual assault and would like to access CVSA services, contact Victim Support Malta on 2122 8333 or email info@victimsupport.org.mt.