Today marks Safer Internet Day which is celebrated in over 150 countries worldwide. The theme for this year, ‘Together for a Better Internet’, invites stakeholders to join and play their part in creating a better internet, particularly for children and young people.

BeSmartOnline! is an initiative whose aim is to safeguard children online and to ensure that they have positive online experiences.

In order to commemorate this day, many schools are organising various activities. BeSmartOnline! has launched a toolkit with lesson plans and resources to support schools and other insititutions. On Saturday, BeSmartOnline! is putting up a stand close to City Gate Valletta where it will be organising fun activities and disseminating information regarding the safe use of the internet.

Parents and carers are invited to visit the stand.

BeSmartOnline! is under the auspices of the Office of the Commissioner for Children, Tech.mt, Aġenzija Appoġġ, the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes within the Ministry for Education and Employment and the Cyber Crime Unit within the Malta Police Force. The toolkit can be assessed by logging onto http://besmartonline.org.mt/sid-toolkit.