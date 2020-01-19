Maltese B2B gaming company Together Gaming Solutions has ended 2019 with yet another award.

The company claimed the coveted SBC award for White Label Supplier of the year 2019. The award was presented at the exclusive Battersea Evolution in London in December.

These awards recognise the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

A few months earlier, Together Gaming Solutions won the prestigious 2019 EGR B2B award for best White Label partner. The EGR awards celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry.

“We are thrilled to have won this award, the one that means the most to us, being recognised as a great company to do business with,” Antonio Barra, COO of Together Gaming had commented on the occasion, adding how Together Gaming Solutions can truly become a great company if it continued building strong relationships with its partners, based on trust, loyalty and teamwork.

The award was presented at the Tower of London.

Together Gaming Solutions is the owner of the internationally-renowned Bethard iGaming platform. Together Gaming is a leading B2B iGaming platform provider with expertise in delivering one-stop white label and turnkey solutions to iGaming operators.