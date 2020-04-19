Together Gaming Solutions plc has added another ‘tree partner’ in the iGaming industry, teaming up with Saġġar in a collaborative effort to plant one million trees over the next 10 years.

“As a local listed entity in Malta and a subsidiary of an iGaming Group operating in Malta for the past five years, we care a great deal about the island and our responsibility towards the community of Malta. By supporting the planting of trees, we help improve the environment and health of this island’s community,” Benjamin Delsinger, managing director at Together Gaming Solutions plc, said.

Erik Skarp, CEO at Together Gaming Solutions, and Delsinger got together with the founder of ACT, Claude Ebejer, at the beginning of March to consolidate the agreement to make Malta’s future greener.

A cheque of €5,000, which will partially cover the costs of the project over the coming years, was handed over to ACT which is collaborating with the QLZH Foundation on this project.

“Firstly, we’d like to thank Together Gaming Solutions for their generous contribution. From the very first moment, when we dreamt of Saġġar, we always felt the desire to involve as many people as possible. We wanted this to be a journey that other organisations would join,” Steve Mercieca, co-founder of the QLZH Foundation, said.

“At this crucial part of our project, the involvement of Together Gaming Solutions, through their financial contribution, gives Saġġar the needed push to make Malta greener and healthier. We are honoured to collaborate with companies such as Together Gaming Solutions that put the well-being of society, through the rejuvenation of the environment, at the top of their priority,” he added.