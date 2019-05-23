Maltese B2B gambling company Together Gaming Solutions has won the white label partner prize at the 2019 EGR B2B Awards. The innovative company is on a roll to disrupt the industry with unique approach to their white label partners.

Together Gaming knows that having a flexible and modern platform is not enough in this extremely competitive and constantly evolving iGaming environment. Most gaming companies today offer the same services and focus on generating maximum revenue, which is why we need to stand out and give something extra.

“Following our promise to our partners, our focus lies very much on operations and relationships with our white label partners,” Antonio Barra, COO of Together Gaming commented.

“We are thrilled to have won this award, the one that means the most to us, being recognised as a great company to do business with. We believe that we can only be a truly great company if we continue building strong relationships with our partners, based on trust, loyalty and teamwork.”

He added how developing strong, consultative and flexible relationships with partners, and seeing them as such, rather than clients, is a crucial part of Together Gaming’s promise.

“We have implemented flexibility in every step of the partner journey so that their visions can be realised. Effectively allowing our partners to build tailor-made products aimed to meet the specific demands of their target segment,” he concluded.

Together Gaming is a leading B2B iGaming platform provider with expertise in delivering one-stop white label and turn key solutions to iGaming operators. Together Gaming was founded in 2015 and is part of Gameday Group.