As part of its on-going efforts to grow the women’s game in our country, the Malta FA Women’s Football Department has concluded another series of after-school sessions in line with the Together #WePlayStrong at School pilot project.

Encouragingly, last season’s sessions saw an increase in the number of participants. These events are very important for the Malta FA Women’s department as they are part of the Association’s Strategy for Growth and Retention.

A total of 250 girls from 11 schools took part in these sessions. The participating schools were St Paul’s Bay, Fgura B, Birżebbuġa, Birkirkara, St Joan Antide, Sacred Heart, St Joseph, San Ġwann, Vittoriosa and Cospicua, together with the Bishop’s Conservatory in Gozo.

Festivals were also held during the Christmas and Easter periods where the girls had the opportunity to play football and also participated in Q&A sessions with members of the U-16 and U-19 women national squads, alongside Malta international midfielder Rowen Muscat.

PRIMARY SCHOOL FESTIVALS

Meanwhile, the Women’s Football Department also organised the now-established Girls Primary Schools Festivals at San Anton in November, St Martin’s in January and the last one, in May, at the Ta’ Qali training grounds. These festivals featured the participation of the following schools – Chiswick House School, Gozo College, San Andrea, San Anton, St Teresa/Bishop Conservatory, St Catherine’s, St Joan Antide, St Martins, St Monica, St Paul's Bay Primary and the Verdala International School while the total of school teams was 130.

Furthermore, promotion sessions were held in schools by Pierre Brincat, Head of Women’s Football, Karen Heneghan, Malta FA Girls Academy coach, together with a coach from the local club in order to promote girls’ football in the area. These activities were held at the Dingli Primary, Baħrija Primary, San Lawrenz Gozo Primary and also at the Naxxar Middle School and Verdala School in the presence of various members of the senior national team.

The Malta FA Grassroots Department again teamed up with the Sport Promotion Unit within SportMalta and the Directorate for Quality and Standards in Education to host the popular event that included 771 children, including 357 girls from 31 schools.

This event was staged for the first time at the Fgura United Ground. The Malta FA gives football equipment to participating schools while the participants receive a free gift, thanks to the support of sponsors GSD Marketing Ltd and Teamsport.

More information on women’s and grassroots football may be obtained by sending an email to footballgirls@mfa.com.mt or by visiting the official Facebook page – MFA Women's Football.