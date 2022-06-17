Some of Malta’s finest young artists are taking centre stage at the national theatre in two new productions.

On Sunday, June 19, the Teatru Manoel Youth Talent Gala will see young instrumentalists, singers and dancers performing a repertoire from traditional exam pieces to contemporary jazz, pop and musicals.

The gala follows an open call in 2019, which sought the most technically accomplished young artists, who showed exceptional performance skills, from across the Maltese islands.

Shortlisted from over a hundred applicants, the gala cast will perform alongside guest appearances from local performing arts schools and youth groups, including the Teatru Manoel Youth Opera and Dance.

Rachel Fabri is taking part in ‘Meet Cute’. Photo: Snap Art Photography

From June 30 to July 3, young artists will then delight audiences again in a new jukebox musical written and performed by the TOI TOI Collective, directed by Petra Sant, and featuring award-winning singer Sean Borg and guest artist and musical theatre soprano Rachel Fabri.

Meet Cute is an unconventional romantic comedy that explores – with the help of songs from the world of musical theatre – the idea of a ‘meet cute’ scene, where two future lovers first meet under unusual, humorous or cute circumstances.

Teatru Manoel Youth Talent Gala will perform at the Manoel Theatre on Sunday, June 19, at 7pm. Performances of Meet Cute are on June 30 at 7pm, July 1 at 7pm, July 2 at 8pm and July 3 at 7pm, at the Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre. According to current public health guidelines, no masks or vaccine certificates are required at either event. For tickets, e-mail bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to (+356) 21246389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.