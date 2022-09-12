The team behind TOI TOI, the Manoel Theatre’s Learning and Participation Programme, has put together a vibrant programme under the umbrella of its Reboot project.

The first event of the season will be the singalong show Hakuna Matata, taking place on Saturday, September 17 at the Manoel.

“TOI TOI Reboot is a direct result of the negative impact the pandemic has had on theatre audience numbers globally,” Massimo Zammit, the Manoel Theatre’s CEO, said. “This audience development programme is designed to revive interest in theatrical events and promote participation as an active audience member.”

Hakuna Matata aims to introduce younger audience members to the theatre in a family friendly environment.

“It will be a real treat to step into the Manoel Theatre auditorium – especially for those for whom it will be a first – and join in the fun,” Kate Fenech Field, TOI TOI Learning and Participation Programme manager, said.

“Singing together is something which encourages physical and mental well-being, and this is at the heart of our 2022-2023 season.”

The season will continue with Baby Series, four shows designed for 0- to- three-year-olds and their adults, where they will experience bespoke live performances of dance, classical music, song and percussion. These will be held at the Studio Theatre on Old Mint Street, which serves as the home for TOI TOI, and which will also host many of the shows in the programme.

“This intimate black box theatre is second-to-none when it comes to offering an up, close and personal experience with the array of artists leading the performances, many of whom have participated in theatre’s youth training programme,” Fenech Field said.

TOI TOI’s 4+ season includes revisiting Carols at Christmas, following on from last year’s successful show bursting with Christmas favourites delivered by three young artists; and Meet Cute, an accessible beginners guide to new musical writing by TOI TOI Collective director Petra Sant.

In addition, school groups will finally return to the Studio Theatre for the first time since February 2019.

“We are proud to present a specially adapted version of Macbeth for schools in February 2023; this will be open for O’ Level age pupils to support their understanding of Shakespeare,” Fenech Field said.

“We are also supporting a new work for 14-year-old pupils in the Maltese language from The Drama Unit titled Is-Skiet Li Jtarrax, a play and workshop that have been carefully researched in consultation with staff from the Child Abuse Unit within the Education Department.”

Yet another exciting project will combine the Manoel’s three Youth Training Programme groups in The Orpheus Project, under the expert coordination of project leader Charlotte Grech (Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre), and ably supported by Douglas Comley (Teatru Manoel Youth Dance) and Clare Ghigo (Teatru Manoel Youth Opera).

“Going to the theatre has just never been so much fun!” Fenech Field said.

“But TOI TOI isn’t just about children and young adults; I am thrilled that our ongoing projects also include our work with the older community within care homes, the Send-a-Song project, and drama and music therapy for elderly people with dementia. This is all proof positive – if it were needed – that drama, dance and music have no age limit.”

“It has always been a priority for me to see TOI TOI, the theatre’s learning and participation programme, growing from strength to strength,” Zammit added.

“This is why we’ve worked on a detailed and rebooted programme for the next three years. I am confident that TOI TOI will be brought back on its feet and will once again enjoy the success it has in the past.”

Hakuna Matata will be performed at the Manoel Theatre on September 17 at 8pm. Tickets are available online at www.teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone on (+356) 21246389 or on bookings@teatrumanoel.mt. For more information visit www.teatrumanoel.mt.